Texas Lawmakers Consider Cruise Industry In South Texas

KIII NEWS - On Tuesday lawmakers across the state met in Austin for the 85th Texas Legislature session. One of the key topics discussed was the idea of a cruise industry in the Coastal Bend.



District 32 Representative, Todd Hunter says the region has "the greatest customer tourism base".



The closest cruise industry is in Galveston, almost four hours away, creating a new industry in south Texas could increase the state economy by almost a billion dollars.

(© 2017 KIII)