Texas leaders look to pass bill honoring fallen Border Patrol agent

KENEDY COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - A bipartisan effort in Washington D.C. could soon have the Border Partol station in Sarita, Texas, named after a fallen Kingsville Border Patrol agent.

It was August of 2014 when Agent Javier Vega Jr. was killed during a fishing trip in the Rio Grande Valley by a couple of Mexican nationals. He was only 36 years old.

Recently, Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, as well as congressmen John Carter, Michael McCaul and Filemon Vela, have introduced bills to honor Vega's memory. The bill would have that checkpoint along Highway 77 named after Vega Jr.

There is no word on how long the legislation could take to make it through the confirmation process.

