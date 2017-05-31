Texas Legislation secures base funding

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The regular session of the Legislature in Austin just ended and lawmakers took time to try and protect our Military bases in Texas from any future budget-cutting fever in Washington.

BRAC, or The Base Realignment and Closure Commission, is set to meet again in 2022 and all of our Military facilities will be under the microscope.

Tom Tagliabue said the Legislature approved funding that could help the Corpus Christi make improvements to the Naval Air Station that will make the base more viable when the BRAC commission meets.

There are several projects being done by the City that are currently underway to make those improvements.

They include Ocean Drive guard rail repairs, a south gate truck lane which includes expanded parking, the serpentine lane inside and outside of the gate, safety enhancements through fencing and shoreline protection and effluent irrigation for the base's Gulf Winds Golf Course.

State Representative Todd Hunter said the Coastal Bend is in a good position for even more base protection funding.

Hunter said The good thing is we have not received as much as other ones in the past so I think we' re due.

Texas has fourteen cities with Military bases vying for some $150-million in the State's base protection fund. Each city is eligible for up to $5-million or infrastructure improvements.

