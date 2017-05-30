Texas legislators await word on possible special session

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas' legislative session came to an end after 140 days Monday, but while some things were passed, others were left undecided, meaning they could go into a special session for 30 more days.

State Representative Todd Hunter said there is indication that legislature will be called back into a special session. They should find out from Governor Abott by the end of this week, but the final day of the official session was certainly eventful with a fight breaking out on the Texas Legislature floor.

"I think we had some heightened emotions, heightened tensions," Hunter said. "People were ready to go home."

Punches aside, there was plenty the legislature did agree on and pass, including a ride sharing bill that clears the way for companies like Uber and Lyft to return to Texas cities. Another big ticket item passed was the windfarm bill, which takes away tax incentives for windfarms and drives them away from encroaching on the fly zones of military bases.

Hunter said there was another big win for the Coastal Bend -- the amount of money our higher education schools will be getting for specialized programs.

"A&M-Corpus Christi looks like they're going to get several million dollars for their drone program," Hunter said.

To be exact, that number is $7 million, and $6 million will go to the University of Texas Marine Science Institute.

Still, not everything was passed in those 140 days and Hunter said it is likely they will be called back for a 30-day special session. They don't know what topics could be on the plate, but he suspects property taxes could be on there because both groups are close to passing.

And as for the bathroom bill, it's now up to the governor, Hunter said.

© 2017 KIII-TV