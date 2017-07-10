Texas Representative's office among several damaged in fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several surrounding businesses and offices were damaged by a fire that broke out Sunday morning in the 5900 block of South Staples Street, including the office of a State Representative.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but tenants have not been able to go inside the building to see what's left because State police have the entire area blocked off with fencing and caution tape. That is because State Representatitve Todd Hunter's office was badly damaged too.

Hunter said luckily all of their legislative documents are kept in another office, but they did lose special flags from the Capitol and the State, among other items.

Because the fire involves a State official, State police and fire marshalls have sectioned off the area surrounding the building as protocol while they continue to investigate; but Hunter firmly believes this was not an act intended toward him.

"No, I don't believe I was targeted and I don't believe that's what it was about," Hunter said.

Because of the limited access, other tenants are still worried about what they have left. Terry Ray with Majesty Outdoors, a non-profit that provides activities for children without a father, said they believe all of their materials and brochures needed to open their next chapter were destroyed.

"Oh my gosh, everything that we have is in those three offices in that conference room," Ray said. "What are we going to do now?"

Ray said luckily they have found a space nearby to regroup and move temporarily.

Business owners told 3News that fire officials told them the investigation will likely wrap up on Thursday when they have determined a cause of the fire, but in the meantime they have been given no time frame as to when they can go back inside the building.

