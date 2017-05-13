Texas State Aquarium holds grand opening for Caribbean Journey

Caribbean Journey exhibit holds grand opening
CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The much anticipated grand opening of the Texas State Aquarium's Caribbean Journey exhibit was on Saturday.
It's a 71,000-square-foot expansion to the facility, that makes it one of the largest aquariums in the whole country.
Some of the new features include exotic birds and a large tunnel below to see sharks up close.
Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney down there to check it out and show us some of the most popular features.
