Texas State Aquarium Holds World Oceans Day

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Saturday morning the Texas State Aquarium held it's annual World Oceans Day celebration. Several educational games and activities were available to guests of all ages to help save the ocean.

Activities included a story time with an animal interaction, learning stations, an animal detangling activity, a science artwork display, a t-shirt bag making activity, and games of Tic-Tac-Tocean. Several local conservationists and scientists were also there to speak with guests about ocean conservation issues.

