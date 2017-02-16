Texas State Aquarium hosting Dollar Day this Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you need plans for the weekend, you can head out to the Texas State Aquarium to take part of Dollar Day this Sunday.

The Aquarium said they usually see up to 8,000 people each Dollar Day. You can explore the Aquarium and even get the chance for an up-close look at some of the animals.

Dollar Day goes on from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

