Texas State Aquarium hosts Dollar Day Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium is opening their doors to families on Sunday November 5th for just a dollar. Today's event is sponsored by HEB. Admission is one-dollar per person, meaning a family of four can save over 100 dollars.
Dollar day starts at 10 a.m. this morning and goes until 5 p.m. tonight.
