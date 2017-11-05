Texas State Aquarium hosts Dollar Day Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium is opening their doors to families on Sunday November 5th for just a dollar. Today's event is sponsored by HEB. Admission is one-dollar per person, meaning a family of four can save over 100 dollars.

Dollar day starts at 10 a.m. this morning and goes until 5 p.m. tonight.

© 2017 KIII-TV