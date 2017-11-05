KIII
Texas State Aquarium hosts Dollar Day Sunday

If you are looking for something to do with the entire family at a reduced cost, head over to the Texas State Aquarium. Sunday is dollar day at the aquarium!

KIII 8:30 AM. CST November 05, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium is opening their doors to families on Sunday November 5th for just a dollar.  Today's event is sponsored by HEB.  Admission is one-dollar per person, meaning a family of four can save over 100 dollars.
   Dollar day starts at 10 a.m. this morning and goes until 5 p.m. tonight.
 

