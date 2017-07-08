Texas State Aquarium hosts Save The Vaquita event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium hosted an international Save the Vaquita event on Saturday.

Save the Vaquita Day is a global event to spread awareness for the vaquita, a critically endangered porpoise native to Mexico's Gulf of California.

The vaquita's decline is mainly due to entanglement in the illegal gillnet.

The net is used by fishers who do not follow the rules.

There are roughly 30 vaquitas remaining in the wild.

Money raised from these international events will be used to safely harbor the aquatic mammal.

© 2017 KIII-TV