Texas State Aquarium joins national campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium has partnered with eighteen other aquariums around the country as part of a new organization called the Aquarium Conservation Partnership.

The organization has started a campaign called "In Our Hands", and their mission is to encourage people to lower plastic use and find alternatives.

All partnered aquariums are making efforts to eliminate or reduce the use of plastic beverage bottles in their respective establishments by 2020.

The organization hopes to educate visitors on the dangers plastic can have on marine life.

New studies have shown that over 8 million tons of plastic finds it's way into the ocean every year and the number is expected to double by 2025.

The ACP is working to change that possibility and is encouraging people to visit http://www.ourhands.org/ for more information.

