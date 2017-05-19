Texas State Aquarium launches 'Pied for a Porpoise' challenge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - #PiedForAPorpoise is a new social media challenge, and the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi is its first participant.

Similar to the popular Ice Bucket Challenge, Pied for a Porpoise challenges participants to film themselves throwing a pie at their or another person’s face to raise awareness for the vaquita, the world's most endangered marine mammal with only 30 remaining in the wild.

All of the world's leading zoos and aquariums have made it their goal to save the vaquita, and the Pied for a Porpoise challenge is part of that.

The Texas State Aquarium also challenged the Florida Aquarium, the El Paso Zoo and the Aquarium of the Pacific to film and release their own Pied for a Porpoise video. Participants are also challenged to donate $30.

If you want to donate to this cause, you can do so at www.vaquitacpr.org.

