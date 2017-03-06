Texas State Aquarium nominated for Top 10 best aquariums

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Aquarium in North America. It is one of 20 contenders, and you can help.

In choosing the top 20 aquariums, USA Today considered annual visitor count, square footage, total aquarium gallons, membership numbers, affordability of entrance fees, awards won and commitment to conservation efforts.

Voting is already open and runs until Monday, March 27 at noon EDT. You can vote once per day by clicking here.

