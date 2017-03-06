Texas State Aquarium offering Spring Break and Summer Camps for kids

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas State Aquarium is offering Spring Break and Summer Camps for kids this year.

The one day Spring Break Mini Camps begin for 4th and 5th graders on March 13th from 9 a.m.- 2p.m. Tuesday, March 14th is for 2nd and 3rd graders, and Wednesday, March 15th is for the little ones in Kinder garden and 1st grade.

Summer SeaCamp at the Aquarium begin June 5th and run until August 18th. The camps are five days long and begin on June 5th.

Visit https://texasstateaquarium.org/programs-camps/summer-seacamp/ to register.

