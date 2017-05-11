Texas State Aquarium to host emergency drill for first responders

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you see a lot of action at the Texas State Aquarium around 3 p.m. Thursday, don't worry -- it's just a drill.

The Aquarium is hosting a joint emergency drill with the Corpus Christi Fire Department and other first responders at their Wild Flight Theater. Organizers said they have been working with the CCFD for years to plan their coordinated response to a hurricane, diving accident, injury or other emergency incident.

Officials said several CCFD and state emergency vehicles will be in the bus turnaround near the Aquarium’s small parking lot. The CCFD's HAZMAT unit and state response agency will also be there.

© 2017 KIII-TV