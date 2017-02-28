Texas voter ID law goes to Federal Court

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The issue of whether the Texas photo ID law deters minorities from going to the polls went before a federal district judge Tuesday.

At issue is whether there was a discriminatory intent to the law -- whether lawmakers were aiming at disenfranchising minorities when they passed the measure back in 2011.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos heard arguments from the plaintiffs as well as the State of Texas during Tuesday morning's hearing. The law as it stands requires voters to present either one of seven forms of ID when they vote.

Just before noon, the judge instructed both sides to work on their briefs and return to her court within three weeks.

