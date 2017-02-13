Text messaging 911 now available in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you ever find yourself in an emergency situation and making a voice call is not possible, text messages are now able to be sent to 911 in the Corpus Christi area.

The announcement was made Monday morning at the Corpus Christi Police Department headquarters.

According to MetroCom Administrator Kathleen Porche, the pubic should send a text only if a voice call is not possible, but to call if you can. She said to text your location and not rely on cell phone locator systems, use plain language and do not use slang or acronyms. Also, do not send emojis, group messages, photos of videos because the system will not work with those features.

