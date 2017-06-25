Texting leads to driver flipping her car into the water

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police responded to a single vehicle accident between Portland and Corpus Christi Sunday.

The vehicle was upside down in the water near the Indian Point Pier turnaround off Highway 181.

The driver escaped and suffered minor injuries, she is expected to be ok.

Police said she drove off the road and flipped in the water because she was texting and driving.



© 2017 KIII-TV