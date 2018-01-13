The 48th Annual Freedom Banquet is a Success

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It was a packed house at The American Bank Center for Saturday evening for the 48th Annual Freedom Banquet.

The event is hosted by the NAACP is one of the biggest fundraisers of the year.

Members who have made a difference in the community were celebrated during the banquet.

NAACP leaders say events like this help set a great foundation for the future.

