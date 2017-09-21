KIII
Close

The ATM hits the BIG 5-0!

Today marks the 50th birthday of the automated teller machine.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:30 AM. CDT September 21, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - There are roughly 3.5 million ATMs around the world according to the ATM Industry Assoc. Kristin and John-Thomas discussed how they have directly influenced everyday consumers.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories