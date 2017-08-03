The back-to-school price tag as a new school year arrives

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The beginning of a new school year is just around the corner for the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

CCISD starts classes Aug. 28.

Many Coastal Bend youngsters that are part of the Boys & Girls Club were at Academy Sports and Outdoors Thursday taking part in a back-to-school shopping spree. Each kid got $100 to spend on clothing and school supplies.

While $100 is a lot of money, for some families that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to back-to-school spending.

So how much does a typical family spend when a new school year comes around, and what can they do to save?

"School, typically for a child you average anywhere from like $300 to like $500, just depending on the school that they're attending," said Daniel Guerra, a single father of two. "I work hard, but it's hard when you have expenses as far as childcare and food and everything these kids all need."

Guerra said back-to-school time can be taxing, especially on his wallet, and growing kids can need new clothes every year.

Guerra said after a few years, he has gotten the hang of bargain shopping.

"We always try to go with something reasonable and try to look for the buy one get one half off, all that," Guerra said.

When asked what kind of advice he would give to new elementary school parents --

"Don't buy name brands," Guerra said. "Keep them away from the Jordans."

