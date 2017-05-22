The CCISD and Teachers Union discuss District of Innovation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - What are some of the options for districts who join the District of Innovation program?

House Bill 1842 allows districts to consider flexibility in the following areas. Please note: Each district’s committee creates a

customized innovation plan within this framework. The Board of Trustees designates a committee to draft a plan, which is then

submitted for Board approval. Some school districts, for example, have only selected the option of school start-date flexibility. CCISD

leaders have expressed particular interest in examining the first three areas.

• School start date (currently mandated as last Monday in August)

• Teacher certification (except as required by federal law; CCISD primarily interested in studying exemption for Career and

Technical Education)

• 90% attendance rule (affects students who travel frequently for academic and athletic competition)

• Minimum minutes of instruction

• Class-size ratios

• Site-based decision-making processes

• Certain student discipline provisions

• Use of planning and preparation periods

• Teacher appraisal requirements

• Teacher contracts

Where is CCISD in the DOI process?

Next step: CCISD’s Board of Trustees requested a fresh start in the DOI process. At a future meeting, they will consider adopting a

resolution, hold a public hearing, and decide whether to name a committee to fully explore DOI options that would be a good fit for CCISD.

