The CCISD and Teachers Union discuss District of Innovation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - What are some of the options for districts who join the District of Innovation program?
House Bill 1842 allows districts to consider flexibility in the following areas. Please note: Each district’s committee creates a
customized innovation plan within this framework. The Board of Trustees designates a committee to draft a plan, which is then
submitted for Board approval. Some school districts, for example, have only selected the option of school start-date flexibility. CCISD
leaders have expressed particular interest in examining the first three areas.
• School start date (currently mandated as last Monday in August)
• Teacher certification (except as required by federal law; CCISD primarily interested in studying exemption for Career and
Technical Education)
• 90% attendance rule (affects students who travel frequently for academic and athletic competition)
• Minimum minutes of instruction
• Class-size ratios
• Site-based decision-making processes
• Certain student discipline provisions
• Use of planning and preparation periods
• Teacher appraisal requirements
• Teacher contracts
Where is CCISD in the DOI process?
Next step: CCISD’s Board of Trustees requested a fresh start in the DOI process. At a future meeting, they will consider adopting a
resolution, hold a public hearing, and decide whether to name a committee to fully explore DOI options that would be a good fit for CCISD.
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs