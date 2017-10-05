The Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend receives grant

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Representatives with the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal Bend were presented Thursday with a check for $5,000 from Wells Fargo Bank.

The grant will assist the center with their mission to help minimize trauma to abused children and their families and will help find services and programs available to these children and their non-offending family members.

The Center provides services and programs to children who have been sexually and or physically abused, along with children who have been witnesses to violent crime and drug-endangered children and their non-offending family members.

"We look forward to this and future collaborations that will help improve the outcomes of children and families in the 12 counties we serve," CAC Director Clarissa Mora said.

In 2016, the Children's Advocacy Center forensically interviewed 1,442 children and provided services to more than 750 families. In addition to forensic interviews, the services provided included victim services, prevention and education, and teen support groups.

