The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau thanks Texas Cities with billboards

KIII NEWS - The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau is saying thank you to Texas Cities that helped send water donations during the water crisis last week.

The Bureau has posted billboards in San Antonio, Austin, Houston, Dallas and the Rio Grande Valley to thank them for their generosity. The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau usually uses these billboards to promote Corpus Christi and its tourist attractions, but decided to show their appreciation for the help that these cities provided during Corpus Christi’s time of need.



