The cost of getting home on New Year's Eve

DALLAS (WFAA) - Thousands of people will be out this Saturday night celebrating the start of the New Year. A lot of money will be spent on food, alcohol, and getting a ride home.

Many people will turn to Uber or Lyft to get home safely on nights like New Year's Eve, but it can really cost you.

Both services increase their prices during peak travel hours and on special nights like New Year's Eve, St. Patrick's Day, and other highly-known "party" holidays.

Prices surge late into the night, and how far you need to go will also cost more.

Without Uber in the coastal bend those looking for a safe ride home can still use Tride and Ride-Fare.