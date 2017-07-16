The cost of taking Whataburger's popular order tents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Have you ever walked away from a Whataburger with one of the plastic tents given to you while waiting for an order?

The company doesn't encourage customers to take them home.

Each restaurant has a set of tents, 1 through 96.

Whataburger orders about 1.2-million tents each year at a cost of about a 25-cents a piece.

Some locations lose so many they have to reorder them on a monthly basis.

The biggest culprits taking the tents are teens who play sports and want to take their number and die hard thieves who try to collect all 96 flags.

