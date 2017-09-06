The Dangers AEP Workers face in Harvey's wake

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You've no doubt seen AEP crews all over town working to restore power for all those who are still without power in the wake of Harvey. It's a dangerous job.

In fact, earlier this week one contract employee for AEP working near Victoria was killed.

Our Michelle Pedraza has more on the dangers of the job and what's being done to keep those workers safe.

© 2017 KIII-TV