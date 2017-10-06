KIII
The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Presents Hearing for Heroes

Nyle Dimarco from Dancing with the Stars and America's Next Top Model will be in the Coastal Bend November 9th.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 8:02 AM. CDT October 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Support the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in Corpus Christi during their annual fundraiser, Heroes for Hearing.
 
This year's special guest will be Nyle Dimarco, known from Dancing with the Stars and America's Next Top Model.
 
The event will be at the Omni Hotel on Thursday November 9th from 6:30- 9:30. 
 
Tickets are still available. Visit their website http://deafhhcenter.org/.
 
