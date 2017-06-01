The final days of Windsor Park Elementary School

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Friday is the last day of school for students at Windsor Park Elementary, and it's a bittersweet time because over the summer, the school will be torn down to make way for a new and improved one.

Teachers were packing up their classrooms Thursday as students cherishing the last days of their current building.

Students will be in the old Calk Elementary School next year until the new Windsor Park Elementary is finished.

