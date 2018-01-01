The first Coastal Bend baby of 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The first baby born in the Coastal Bend this new year was delivered at 3:41 a.m. at Bay Area hospital -- Baby Elena!

Elena was born to Marissa Cruz and Rolando Ramirez. A big congrats from Kiii-TV.

