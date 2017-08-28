KIII
Close

The first day of classes for the CCISD set

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez explained what campuses looked like around the district following the destructive path of hurricane Harvey.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:34 AM. CDT August 28, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Teachers will have the time needed to prepare for the classroom this week. Parents are asked to register in advance of the first day of school which is set for Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Superintendent Roland Hernandez explained why the move was made and discussed current conditions of the 60 school campuses following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories