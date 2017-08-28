The first day of classes for the CCISD set

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Teachers will have the time needed to prepare for the classroom this week. Parents are asked to register in advance of the first day of school which is set for Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Superintendent Roland Hernandez explained why the move was made and discussed current conditions of the 60 school campuses following the devastation left behind by Hurricane Harvey.
