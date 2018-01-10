The first Three Star Student of 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Gonzalez is an 11-year-old 6th grader. Adriana is a straight “A” student who is involved in Girl Scouts, Student Council, Robotics Club, Drama Club and Success through Tennis. Her favorite subject is Social Studies and her plans for the future are to be an architect. Her teachers enjoy having Adriana in class where she excels in all subjects and also helps other students. She was nominated by her English teacher Maria Anita Rangel.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV