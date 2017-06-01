The Galvan Ballroom officially named a Texas Historical Marker

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Historical Commission is recognizing the Galvan Ballroom as a Texas Historical Marker.

The building was built at the start of the baby boomer age in 1949. The owners opened the event space's doors in 1950 with a performance from the Galvan Orchestra featuring owner Rafael Galvan, Sr. and his four sons: Ralph, Eddie, Sammy, and Bobby.

The 68 year old building continues to provide a venue for countless quinceaneras, weddings and reunions. Inside, the old time lights still work and the pink colored stage with the emblazoned letters remain unchanged.

District judge Bobby Galvan, the owner's son and researcher of the application will be the speaker during Friday morning's dedication ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

