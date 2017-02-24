The Great Texas Warrant Roundup comes to an end

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Municipal Court was packed with residents as the Great Texas Warrant Roundup wrapped on Friday.

They were there to clear up their un-paid violations, close to 900 residents had their warrants cleared.

That is double the numbers compared to last year. One resident said they did not know it would be this packed and they wished they came out earlier.

Even though the amnesty period ended, you can still go to Municipal Court on your own free-will to pay your fines and clear any warrants to avoid arrest.

