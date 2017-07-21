The Historic Mt. Carmel Home to be sold

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A part of Corpus Christi's history is about to be closed and sold off.

Kiii Reporter Michael Gibson reports.

The Mt. Carmel assisted living facility at Alameda and Everhart was opened by the Carmelite sisters back in 1954.

Currently, all the residents have been relocated and the building and its contents have been prepared for an estate sale.

The sale is not because anyone died and the Carmelite sisters aren't moving across town.

They are leaving and shutting this place down after 63-years of service.

They said their greatest hope is that the chapel is functioning and that the blessed sacrament could stay there.

Their dream that it could be used for some service for the Catholic Church

If you are interested in purchasing any items, you can start buying things Thursday.

