CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The La Retama Central library is hosting an event that is sure to take you back in time.

With this weekend all about the time warp, the library is doing a little time warp of their own, decorating and creating activities for kids to give them a feel of how things were back in fifties.

With a 62 year gap between 1955 and 2017, teaching teens and young adults about the sock hop was at the top of the to do list. Not only will dances, but comic books, and pop art workshops were also available.

