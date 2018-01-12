The impact of D-SNAP in Texas following Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by the end of October 2017, 1.7 million Texans had applied for D-SNAP assistance following Hurricane Harvey.

The USDA reported Friday that in response, D-SNAP provided $549 million in federal funds to help families.

The special nutrition program aimed to help provide families dealing with job loss, property damage and relocation costs with money for food and other necessities following the storm.

"These numbers illustrate how many Texans are on the brink of food insecurity," said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas. "Strong federal nutrition programs allow us to bridge the gaps created by unexpected disasters and make sure that no one goes hungry as they try to rebuild their lives."

That's just in Texas. In Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands, a total of 3.6 million people received the temporary D-SNAP benefits following hurricanes, according to Feeding Texas.

The program was much needed -- according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 25-percent of Texas residents affected by Harvey had trouble affording foor after the storm.

According to the Feeding Texas, SNAP and other nutrition programs are expected to come up under Congressional review this year.

"Too many Texans are living on the edge, just one natural or man-made storm away from facing hunger," said Cole. "There is an obvious need to strengthen the nutrition programs that can scale up quickly to meet these needs."

The USDA data was released by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and the Food Research and Action Center, and combined with other data obtained by Feeding Texas.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV