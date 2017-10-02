The Island Foundation is collecting donations for children

The Island Foundation is collecting new toys and books for children who were victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Donations can be dropped off at weber square on Weber and Holly now through Friday, October 6th from 9:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m.

Children from Rockport, Fulton up to Bayside and over to Ingleside on the Bay will receive the goods.

In order to participate parents will need to bring their child and a photo I.D. showing they live in an affected area.

• Donations must be NEW. Cash donations will be used to purchase new toys and/or books

• One toy and one book per child while supply lasts

• Children – birth to 17 years old

• For more information, contact Colleen McIntyre, 361-654-1134.

Stay connected with 3 News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV