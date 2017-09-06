The latest AEP Texas power restoration times

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - AEP Texas crews are still working around the clock to restore power in several areas of the Coastal Bend, and as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, they had finished restoring power to 188,000 customers.

Below are the latest outage numbers by area (where the highest number of outages remain):

Aransas Pass/Rockport area: 26,700

Victoria area: 2,600

Port Lavaca/Refugio area: 2,400

AEP Texas released the latest estimated time of restoration for the following communities:

Ingleside: 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

Rockport-Fulton: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Port Aransas: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Aransas Pass: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Refugio: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Woodsboro: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Tivoli: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Austwell: 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

For communities not listed above, the estimated time of restoration is 10 p.m. Friday, if not sooner.

AEP Texas urges customers to use caution when using home generators in areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey due to restoration activities. They said to connect any appliances directly to the generator, and do not connect your home's electrical system into the generator. Officials said this will prevent a dangerous back-feed situation.

Customers should also clear any items from stove tops and ovens and make sure they are turned off.

AEP Texas said customers should not approach crews while they are working. Not only does it slow down the restoration process, but it could cause distractions leading to accidents.

Consider ALL downed power lines energized and dangerous. Report them, along with other safety hazards such as broken power poles, at AEPTexas.com, or call 1-866-223-8508.

