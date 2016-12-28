The ongoing financial impact of Tejano star Selena

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fiesta de la Flor, the two-day event honoring late Tejano star Selena, is still three months away; but already there is excitement building.
There has been word of a new California fan-based effort to have a Barbie doll made to look like Selena.
Kiii News Anchor Rudy Trevino looked into the huge financial impact that Selena has continued to have even after her death.
(© 2016 KIII)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs