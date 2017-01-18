The process to fill the Mayor's seat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Following the resignation of Mayor Dan McQueen many began asking what's next?

Turns out despite resigning, McQueen is still technically the Mayor of Corpus Christi. He will remain until Tuesday which is the when the City Council will meet and formally accept his resignation. The Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn Vaughn will take on the duties of Mayor for that Council meeting.

At-Large Councilman Joe McComb is then expected to take over as interim-Mayor. According to the City Charter the at-large candidate with the most votes at-large votes from the previous election will take over the Mayor's seat should the Mayor resign with more than a year left on his term. A special election will then be called which will be held in either May or November.

Our Bill Churchwell has more.

(© 2017 KIII)