The safe response to being pulled over by police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Aransas Pass Police Department took to Facebook this week in hopes of educating the public on safely responding when being pulled over by an officer.

The Department posted a video showing how drivers should respond when being pulled over by a police officer in order to prevent a routine traffic stop from becoming dangerous.

Kiii News Reporter Heather Gustafson got a first-hand demonstration and came back with the details.

"At this time I can see she's reaching inside the glove box," Officer Rachelle Farmer said. "I can see that she has some papers. You did the right thing. You waited until I asked for it before you reached for it. I could see your hands over here."

Farmer said drivers should keep their hands out in the open, and do not make sudden movements.

"If they're reaching for something, we don't know if they're reaching for their insurance, we don't know if they're reaching for a weapon," Farmer said.

