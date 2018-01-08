KIII
Close

The science behind suffering from hangovers explained

Dr. Gregg Silverman explained the science behind hangovers, why we hurt the day after, and the best way to cure the grogginess.

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 7:30 AM. CST January 08, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dr. Gregg Silverman explained why hangovers get worse as we age, what goes on with the chemicals in our brain after a heavy night of drinking, and how to cure the pain associated the day after.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories