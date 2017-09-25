The slow process of rebuilding Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The cleanup and rebuilding process in Aransas Pass is going slowly, with very little contractor activity there Monday, but officials said the recovery process is moving forward.

"It may look like that, but things are moving forward. Our debris removal company has removed 150 cubic yards of debris," Emergency Management Coordinator Lynn Pearce said. "As far as the tarps on the roofs, it is my understanding that they are waiting for insurance checks to come in."

The City itself is waiting on reimbursement for storm related expenses. They are hoping to see those dollars rolling in by the end of the week.

Pearce said he has noticed that more businesses are opening. It has been a slow process but he hopes that continues as more insurance claims are paid and people can actually start the work of rebuilding Aransas Pass.

