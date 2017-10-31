'The Sociology of the Paranormal' offered at TAMUK

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - At Texas A&M University - Kingsville a course is called and Dr. Stan Hodges has the students undivided attention on Halloween.

Hodges has been teaching the course for several years at Texas A&M University - Kingsville, "it is one of the most popular classes on campus and one of the largest classes on campus, and we have a very good response because South Texas, in general, is a very paranormal place," said Hodges.

Students hear stories about witchcraft, ghosts, and learn about religions who have paranormal activities associated with them.

Dr. Hodges said he not only teaches this class but he also believes in the paranormal and he also said many places on Texas A&M University - Kingsville are haunted.

