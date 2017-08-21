The solar eclipse through the eyes of elementary school students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Millions of people got to experience the solar eclipse on Monday and even though it wasn't a total eclipse in South Texas, many were out watching, including some little science enthusiasts.

Dozens of elementary school kids gathered at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History to watch the eclipse.

"Every 18 months the moon will get in between the Earth and the sun," fourth grader Emma Baugh said.

"The corona. It's where it looks like a ring around the eclipse," nine-year-old Jillian O'Connor said.

The group of students come from the London Independent School District. They watched NASA's live stream of the total eclipse happening in Oregon to get pumped up for the local eclipse, which happened around 1:14 p.m.

The most amazing part of the eclipse experience for the students was knowing they're part of history, and calculating how old they will be in 2024 during the next one.

