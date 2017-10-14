The South Texas Crossroads Marching Festival Begins

ROBSTOWN, TX (KIII NEWS) - The South Texas Crossroads Marching Festival began Saturday morning at Robstown High School. During the festival, 30 high school marching bands from all across South Texas will compete for awards and recognition, with their upbeat performances and halftime shows. The event will also feature other entertainment, food, and music. The action is all taking place on the Robstown High School football field.

© 2017 KIII-TV