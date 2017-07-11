The spinning craze

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police investigate deadly shooting
-
Police warn of secret iPhone apps
-
Police get warrant for stabbing suspect
-
Charlotte couple who lost sons speaking out
-
Stabbing victim releases statement
-
CCPD investigates Trade Center Shooting
-
Card house opens in Corpus Christi
-
San Antonio mother claims sunscreen burned daughter
-
These are the biggest Prime Day Deals - The Deal Guy
-
CCPD seeking charges against child
More Stories
-
Youth Sports Complex runs into delayJul 11, 2017, 11:05 p.m.
-
Special Report: The Spinning CrazeJul 11, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
-
LULAC campaign helps pay school lunch feesJul 11, 2017, 11:02 p.m.