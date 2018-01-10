KIII
Close

The State of the CCPD Breakfast is sold out but you can still contribute to the cause

the CCPD are hosting their annual State of the CCPD breakfast. Donations are being accepted although the event is sold out.

Kristin Diaz, KIII 7:39 AM. CST January 10, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Come and enjoy a nice warm breakfast and hear Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markel address the State of CCPD. 

This event is sold out however, you can still contribute to the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association and help them with their greatest needs. 

The proceeds of the event will go toward education, training and safety equipment.

http://www.corpuschristipoa.net/

© 2018 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories