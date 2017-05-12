The TC-12 takes it final flight over the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The pilots and mechanics that have worked on the TC-12 Hurons had a bittersweet last take-off on Friday.

The haze this morning didn't stop three multi-engine planes from taking their last flight across the Corpus Christi Bay.

The Corpus Christi Naval Air Station is retiring the aircraft and those who had the privilege of flying and fixing them are sad to say goodbye.

AJ Reynolds, a maintenance manager at the air station, said there were originally going to have five airplanes for five years. They ended up with 25 airplanes for 20 years.

Reynolds has spent 39 years working on planes and it's hard to see the TC-12 leave.

